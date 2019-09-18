NEWTON — The Emporia High girls golf team placed 11th at their meet in Newton on Tuesday afternoon.
EHS was led by freshman Avary Eckert, who shot a 50, placing her in a tie for 22nd as an individual. Senior Drue Davis hit a 53 for 35th. Freshman Olivia Eckert shot a 56 and Veronica Blankley a 58, good for 44th and 49th. Jenna Fessler scored a 68.
“(It was) a long hard day fighting a great course and a strong wind,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The girls played better than the scores indicate. We just had two or three blow-up holes that hurt badly.”
Eckert said his scoring leader and senior both ran into rough stretches but also saw some quality holes.
“Avary managed to scrape together a few pars, but she gave back the good work on a couple of holes she struggled mightily on,” he said. “Drue got off to a challenging start, but she showed some leadership and fought through to save a respectable round. Sand Creek is a really challenging course for the girls, but playing the difficulties will make us better as the year moves forward.”
EHS will next compete at the Topeka West Invitational at the Western Hills Golf Club.
