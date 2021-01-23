The Lady Hornets held Washburn to under 30% shooting from the field on the way to a 64-55 Turnpike Tussle victory for Emporia State.
Scoring was at a premium from the beginning as a Tre'Zure Jobe fast break layup was the only scoring in the first four minutes of the game. Washburn got on the board with a Mackenzie Gamble three-pointer with 6:36 left in the quarter. That would start an 8-0 run that gave the Ichabods an 8-2 lead at the first media timeout. Washburn led 11-5 with 3:21 left but the Lady Hornets would score the final four points to make it 11-9 after one quarter.
Emporia State extended the run into the second quarter, scoring the first 12 points of the period while holding the Ichabods scoreless for the first six minutes. The Lady Hornets had rattled off 16 straight points to take a 21-11 lead with 4:58 left in the half. Washburn got back to back three-pointers from Gamble and Hannah Willey to cut the lead to 21-17 with 2:33 left. Emporia State finished the half on an 8-0 run with Ehlaina Hartman hitting a three to beat the buzzer as the Lady Hornets led 29-17 going to the break.
The Lady Hornets maintained the lead between 11 and 17 points throughout the third quarter and took a 47-33 advantage into the fourth.
Hartman and Daley Handy each scored to open the fourth and give Emporia State their largest lead of the day at 51-33 with 8:52 left. The Lady Hornets were still leading by 18 with 5:17 remaining but Hartman's three to make it 59-41 would be their last field goal of the game. The Ichabods would take advantage with an 11-0 run to cut the lead to seven at 59-52 with 3:14 left. Emporia State would hit five of six free throws in the final 2:45 to preserve the 64-55 win.
Tre'Zure Jobe led all scorers with 21 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing three assists. Karsen Schultz added 16 points while Ehlaina Hartman scored 15 to join her in double figures.
After playing five games in ten days, the Lady Hornets will have a few days off from competition before travelling to Central Oklahoma on Thursday, January 28. Tip-off from Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Okla. is set for 5:30 p.m.
