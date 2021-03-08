The Emporia City Commission has another full agenda this week when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a study session.
Items on the agenda include an update on the development agreement for the Flint Hills Crossing project, located on the north roundabout on Graphic Arts Road.
Commissioners will also discuss and review the Rural Housing Incentive District policy for the city of Emporia.
Healthier Lyon County will also present possible funding opportunities for the city.
The meeting will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.