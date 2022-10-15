Special to The Gazette
The fall is a great time for the Big Four Railroad Reunion.
The 12th annual event took place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Emporia American Legion. The 60 railroaders and spouses who attended enjoyed getting caught up on activities, hobbies, and family life.
There was lots of laughter and, of course, lots of railroad stories told. A slideshow featuring photos of railroaders and spouses taken by Audrey Agin was shown during the reunion. A catered buffet accompanied by desserts was made by several of the spouses was enjoyed by all.
Claudia Worcester and Lynn Lang, committee members, welcomed everyone and thanked Joann Nielsen and Lea Ringler for helping with reunion details. Railroaders who have passed away over the last three years were remembered and honored with a moment of silence. They are truly missed.
Many gift cards were awarded to the railroaders and spouses holding lucky tickets. A fun time was had by all.
Railroaders share a special bond that is very unique. Because of this, the traditions of the September Big Four Reunions will be carried on for years to come.
