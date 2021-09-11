The Emporia Gazette
Three poets will read from their latest collections during a free reading at the Emporia Public Library next week.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 and features Tim Tarkelly, Linzi Garcia and Jason Ryberg.
Tarkelly’s work has appeared in Unstamatic, Back Patio Press, Jupiter Review, The Daily Drunk and more. He has two previous collections of poetry published by Spartan Press including “Luckhound” (2020) and “Gently in Manner, Strongly in Deed: Poems on Eisenhower” (2019). When he’s not writing, he teaches in Southeast Kansas.
Garcia plays with language in poetry, essays, book reviews, and publicity materials. Her full-length poetry collection “Thank You” was published by Spartan Press in 2018. Since then, she has been continually writing and publishing poetry about her experiences as a newspaper reporter, bartender, family gal, traveler and philosopher. She and her partner Jase Buck co-authored a chapbook, “Live a Great Story” (Analog Submission Press 2019), about their short but impactful time in England.
Garcia also writes feature articles for Spotlight, the Emporia State University alumni magazine. She pursued her Master of Arts degree in English at ESU, during which time she worked as an editorial assistant for Flint Hills Review and Bluestem Press, and a graduate assistant to Kansas Poet Laureate Emeritus Kevin Rabas. Her research focused on Kansas poetry and small press publishing. Garcia was a reporter for The Emporia Gazette and bartender at Mulready’s Pub.
Garcia currently teaches English composition at ESU and still bartends after class. She continues her work with Rabas, which primarily consists of curating, designing, editing, and promoting his chapbooks and books, including Elizabeth’s City, Kansas Letters to a Young Poet, and More Than Words. Garcia also currently works as the publicist for Meadowlark Press.
Ryberg is the author of 14 books of poetry, six screenplays, a few short stories, a box full of folders, notebooks and scraps of paper that could one day be — loosely — construed as a novel, and, a couple of angry letters to various magazine and newspaper editors. He is currently an artist-in-residence at both The Prospero Institute of Disquieted P/o/e/t/i/c/s and the Osage Arts Community, and is an editor and designer at Spartan Books. His latest collection of poems is “Are You Sure Kerouac Done It This Way!?” co-authored with John Dorsey and Victor Clevenger (OAC Books, 2021). He lives part-time in Kansas City, Mo. with a rooster named Little Red and a billygoat named Giuseppe and part-time somewhere in the Ozarks, near the Gasconade River, where there are also many strange and wonderful woodland critters.
