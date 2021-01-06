Tuesday marked a significant day for Lyon County government as last year’s group of Nov. 3 election winners were officially sworn in to their positions by Judge Merlin Wheeler.
“I’m not shaking as bad as I did the first time,” said re-elected County Clerk Tammy Vopat, who has served in the role since 2008.
Vopat’s oath marked the first in a list of several returning officials, which included Sheriff Jeff Cope, County Attorney Marc Goodman, Treasurer Sharon Gaede, Register of Deeds Wendy Weiss and 3rd District Commissioner Rollie Martin.
“I have worked with this group of people over the years in their official capacity — some in their capacities as prior employees for the State of Kansas — and I have never felt that anybody took this oath lightly or that anyone ever disregarded it,” Wheeler said. “I want to congratulate you all for that.”
Doug Peck played the role of lone newcomer, accepting his duties as 2nd District Commissioner after defeating Democratic challenger Ronald McCoy in one of the fall’s few contested local races. He expressed nothing but excitement Tuesday morning, saying he was ready to get to work on behalf of both those who supported him at the polls as well as those who decided to vote in a different direction.
“It was an awesome ceremony,” Peck said. “I feel more than grateful to the citizens of Lyon County for letting me serve as their county commissioner.
“There are a lot of issues that we’re going to have to address over the next several years — zoning is a big one, and our response to the pandemic is another one we’re all focused on. We also need to focus on continuing to grow our industry, our town and our community as a whole.”
Peck encouraged his constituents to continue making their voices heard on pressing issues, saying collaboration with the community would be the biggest factor in helping the board make informed decisions.
“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all those that supported me, but our job is to be available for all those we represent,” Peck said. “We are always open to hear your thoughts and concerns, and those are things that need to be brought to the commission.”
Martin agreed with his new colleague, stressing the need for all points of view to be considered during what he viewed as a year of increased importance.
“It’s always been the policy of the commission that we have our phone numbers available,” he added. “We also have email addresses that we use, so we really just want people to let us know what they’re thinking on all the different issues. There will be several different issues over this next year, and it’s really important to hear from everyone on one side or the other.”
A list of contact information for all Lyon County offices can be accessed online at lyoncounty.org/index/government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.