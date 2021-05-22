The graveside service for Thomas E. “Tom” Dailey will be held at the Allen Cemetery, Allen, Kansas on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.
Tom passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the age of 77. He was born in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Homer Allen and Maxine (Torrens) Dailey on June 26, 1943. He married Gayle Wilkins in Allen, Kansas on April 27, 1968. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by his children, Cory Dailey, Topeka, KS and Michelle McCall, Deltona, FL; brother, Mike Dailey, Auburn, Washington; sister, Marilyn Dailey, Emporia; and grandchildren, Skylar and Reagan Dailey. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Dailey and sister, Carolyn Blackwell.
Tom was an engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for 39 years and had been retired the last 13 years. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Emporia Masonic Lodge #12, A.F. & A.M.
Family and friends will meet at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM.
The family requests no flowers with contributions sent to the Lyon County 4-H Foundation sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
