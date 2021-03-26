The Flint Hills Optimist Club will once again be welcoming families to Jones Park in northwest Emporia for an “Easter Bunny Drive-Thru” event beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3 and continuing while supplies last.
After the club’s annual Easter egg hunt was canceled last April during the onset of COVID-19 they are thrilled to be able to give back to the community in any way possible. This year the Optimist Club is hosting an Easter Bunny Drive-Thru ONLY event that will allow families the chance to drive by and see the Easter Bunny and receive packaged candy that they would normally hunt for throughout Jones Park.
The Flint Hills Optimist Club welcomes participants to enter Jones Park off of the Prairie Street entrance on the West side of the park following signs and traffic control. You will stay in your car for the ENTIRE duration of the drive-thru event in the park. There will be no walk-ups or exiting the car during this event as we are working to maintain stable groups and social distancing during the pandemic.
“I am so excited to see all of the happy children this Easter after having no events in 2020. While I much prefer hiding candy in the park sadly that is not an option this year. I look forward to many great easter egg hunts in the coming years," said the Optimist Easter Bunny.
Optimist International Mission:
By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in our youth, our communities, and ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.