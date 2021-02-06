Special to The Gazette
Emporia Public Library invites the community to visit its StoryWalk® featuring the children’s picture book “Mustache Baby” written by Bridget Heos and illustrated by Joy Ang.
The StoryWalk® will be available through the month of February in store windows on Commercial Street between 6th and 12th Avenue. All are encouraged to enjoy acting out the mustache’s many personalities in the story as they read and walk down Emporia’s Commercial Street.
The story begins at Complete Works, LLC, 610 Commercial St.
A huge thank you to the following businesses: Complete Works, L.L.C., Heartland Office Systems, Amanda’s Bakery and Café, Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., Dynamic Discs, Pete Euler- State Farm Insurance, Daylight Donuts, Radiance Salon, BoxDrop Mattress, China Dragon, Sax Hair Care, Genesis Health Club, Smith Agency, Dorsey, Patricia A. Family Eyecare, Eclectic Bikes, Granada Coffee Company, Emporia Main Street, Lyon County History Center, L & L Pets, and Graves Drug Store.
“The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.”
For more information and updates about library services that are available to you during this pandemic, please visit our website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or contact Executive Director Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
