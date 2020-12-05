Amanda Juana Rodriguez of Emporia died on November 29, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe. She was 45.
Amanda was born on September 29, 1975 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Victor, Sr. and Mary Duran Rodriguez.
Surviving family members include: mother, Mary Rodriguez of Emporia; and brother, Victor Rodriguez, Jr. of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Amanda was an Administrative Assistant for Student and Family Services for Emporia Public Schools USD #253.
Cremation is planned. Due to the current Covid-19 constraints services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Amanda Rodriguez Scholarship Fund or St. Catherine Catholic Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
