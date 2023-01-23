A Flint Hills Technical College dental student has been named the recipient of the annual Arlene Eichorn Scholarship, sponsored by the Friends of CareArc.
The Friends of CareArc announced Monday that Katelyn Hatch of Yates Center is this year’s recipient of the Arlene Eichorn Scholarship.
The scholarship is granted each January to an outstanding local student participating in an approved Licensed Practical Nursing, Dental Hygiene, or other medical ancillary major.
Hatch will use the $500 scholarship toward the completion of her dental hygiene training at Flint Hills Technical College.
“Katelyn treats her patients with professionalism and kindness,” said Sue Carrier, RDH, dental hygiene instructor at Flint Hill Technical College. “Her patients are well-informed with the procedure she will be performing as well as educating her patients before they leave her chair.”
“I have no doubt as Katelyn leaves our institution, she will succeed.”
Criteria for selection to be awarded the Arlene Eichorn Scholarship include having a high school diploma or GED; connection to Lyon County or the surrounding area; attendance at an approved LPN, dental hygiene, or other ancillary medical program; meeting the promotion policies for progression in the program; and endorsement from faculty in the student’s current major.
The scholarship was named for Arlene Eichorn, a beloved employee of the former Flint Hills Community Health Center, and is established for students in the health fields.
