Fire damaged a deck outside an Emporia home Tuesday night. But firefighters not sure exactly how it happened.
Crews were called to 1020 Walnut Street around 11:30 p.m. A spokesman says leaves under the deck somehow caught fire and burned it. The cause was listed as “undetermined,” as no one was tending the leaves.
Damage to the deck is estimated at $1,000. No one was injured.
Somehow caught fire? Tossed cigarette? Scary.
