COTTONWOOD FALLS — In October 1873, the construction of the Chase County Courthouse was completed and, on Oct. 6 and 7, 2023, the public is invited to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the oldest courthouse in Kansas that has been in continuous operation since its opening, and one of the Eight Wonders of Kansas Architecture.
Festivities begin Friday afternoon, Oct, 6 with the Homecoming and Sesquicentennial Parade through Cottonwood Falls. Later that evening, the Chase County Bulldogs host the Lyndon Tigers which will be the football Game of the Week. Tailgating will precede the game. The place for music lovers will be at Prairie PastTimes for the Emma Chase Free Music Jam, or grab a partner and head to the Old Elementary School and dance the night away at the 1873 Victorian Ball.
Saturday, Oct. 7 will have non-stop activities beginning in the morning with a vintage car show; 5K Fun Run; model train show at the historic 1913 Strong City Depot; and tours of the courthouse.
During the afternoon, there will be presentations about Chase County ghost towns at the Senior Center, a special display at the historical museum, photo display at the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gallery, local businesses will have special events and displays, as well and live music by incredibly talented local bands in front of the courthouse.
Evening events will include a time capsule ceremony; courthouse tribute; live concert by American Country Music Artist Michael Martin Murphey, with the grand finale being an impressive fireworks display.
Kids will have fun on the bouncy houses along with face paintings and drawings created by a caricature artist. Food vendors and local restaurants will be serving customers throughout the day and evening, and guests will have the opportunity to ride in a trolley through the streets of Cottonwood Falls to the Strong City Depot.
Fliers listing the dates, times and venues for all events during this celebration are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, the Chase County Courthouse, and local businesses. Information can also be found at heartoftheflinthills.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.