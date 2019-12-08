There will still likely be plenty of growing pains during this basketball season for the Emporia State men.
But this pre-Christmas break growth spurt for the Hornets has certainly been a pleasant sight for head coach Craig Doty.
ESU won its second straight MIAA contest on Saturday afternoon, holding on to the lead for the final 14 minutes of a 69-66 victory over Fort Hays State.
The Hornets have won their first two conference games for the first time since 2015 and its ESU Men's best start after 10 games since 2011.
"This is my fourth year here (and) we've never had a great record," junior forward Duncan Fort. "So starting off great and doing these little things right, it feels good."
The Hornets' lead was eight with less than two minutes to play, but by the time the clock reached the final 30 seconds, the Tigers' deficit had been cut to just two.
Emporia State's Jumah'Ri Turner, who finished with a team-best 18 points, missed his next shot, giving the Tigers an opportunity to tie, or potentially win the game.
FHSU's Devin Davis went for the layup to knot the score as the clock ticked under five seconds, but the ball rolled around the edge of the rim along the backboard and over, falling into the lunging grip of Duncan Fort.
"In that kind of situation, you think about nothing but that ball," he said. "You see it miss, you just go straight for the ball and hope for the best."
That board gave ESU the Hornets the win in the rebounding stat for the game, but also allowed ESU to secure the victory.
"Duncan Fort avenged the rebound he missed versus Rockhurst (when) they ended up tying the game (after) it," Doty said. "Tonight, we're talking the exact same situation and you knew Duncan wouldn't let that happen again. That ball went around the rim and he had to pursue from one side to the other, the biggest rebound of the season, absolutely."
The Tigers shot an even 50 percent during the first 14 minutes of play, but Emporia State kept pace with only a pair of turnovers and seven 3-point makes.
"What a first half," Doty said. "What kept us in it (was) we shot 33 percent, they shot nearly 50 ... and it was a close game at halftime only because we'd only turned the basketball over two times and we'd hit seven threes. At the time we ... weren't finishing inside the lane. In the second half, it was almost the tale of two tapes. We were finishing inside the lane and we weren't making our perimeter shots. Just the effort defensively — defense is going to carry us the whole time and the fact we held them to 39 percent in the second half from the field, that's a big-time number for us.
"(They didn't have) an offensive rebound in the second half. We kept them really low on the glass ... and what a clean game. This is a team that turned the ball over 19 times against William Jewell, 20 times against St. Marys. This is the first time this season we were in single digits (and) before the press hit us, (we had) probably only five of them. We really protected that ball."
Fort Hays stretched its lead to seven early in the second half, but Brendan Van Dyke and Justin Williams combined on a run that knotted the score at 40. It was 46-42, immediately following a bucket from Jumah'Ri Turner, when Williams got a steal at midcourt and fed Van Dyke on a fast break the other way, resulting in a two-hand smash that helped spark the crowd as well as the ESU bench in a second half during which ESU shot 57 percent.
It was one of three dunks by Van Dyke, who finished the day with 11 points.
"I see it every day, so it's not new to me," Fort said. "The fans love it, the teams loves it. It gets us going, it's a lot of fun to watch."
Twice after that, Fort Hays got 3-pointers to cut its deficit to a single possession, but weren't able to keep up with the hyperactive Hornets.
"It shows a lot about our character," Van Dyke said. "We're not going to give up, no matter what. We hit them early, they hit us right back. We kept fighting and kept scrapping with them and we ended up pulling out the win."
ESU will now have three weeks before its next game action, on New Years' Day against Baker University.
"They're off for 14 days, which is one of the longest breaks in Division II," Doty said. "Especially with this young team — we started on August 22 — it feels like it's darn near the postseason. We've been going at it so hard. They need time off. We're hoping they're going to go home, get recharged, of course there's going to be some rust that we need to knock off, we understand that, but as long as they're disciplined with their diets and they put in some work, we're going to be just fine."
After that comes the grind of the MIAA schedule, with two games per week through the first week of March.
"I hope everybody is learning how hard this conference really is," Van Dyke said. "Hopefully they go home, work on what they need to ... and come back even better and hopefully we'll keep growing from here."
FHSU 35 31 — 66
ESU 31 38 — 69
Fort Hays State (4-4, 0-2): Vitztum 3-10 2-2 9, Hutchings 2-5 0-0 6, Davis 6-14 3-4 15, Nicholson 4-11 1-2 11, Wright 6-7 5-5 19, Carroll 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Harrington 1-2 0-0 3.
Emporia State (7-3, 2-0): Fort 1-4 1-2 3, Van Dyke 4-5 3-4 11, Rottweiler 2-3 0-0 4, Thomas 3-7 2-2 10, Turner 5-15 6-6 18, Bailey 1-4 0-0 3, Thiessen 1-2 0-0 3, McGuire 2-3 3-3 8, Owens 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-5 2-3 9.
Three-pointers- FHSU: 9-19 (Vitztum 1-3, Hutchings 2-3, Nicholson 2-6, Wright 2-3, Carroll 1-1, Miller 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Harrington 0-1); ESU: 8-22 (Fort 0-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Rottweiler 0-1, Thomas 2-3, Turner 2-4, Bailey 1-4, Thiessen 1-2, McGuire 1-1, Owens 0-2, Williams 2-3).
Rebounds: FHSU 29 (Vitztum 12), ESU 30 (Van Dyke 6); Assists: FHSU 5 (Nicholson 3), ESU 12 (Thomas 4).
