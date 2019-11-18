Francis G. McDonald, age 73, of Ottawa, Kansas, formerly of rural Williamsburg, Kansas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Advent Health Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.
Francis was born March 12, 1946, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Mulcahey) McDonald. He was a 1964 graduate of Waverly High School and received his degree in animal science from Kansas State University in 1968. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969 until being honorably discharged in 1972.
Francis returned to the family farm in 1973 where he was a farmer and raised Polled Hereford cattle for the next 40 years. Francis served on the Anderson County Water Board, Extension Council, and Zoning Board. He started McDonald Crop Insurance in 1982 and continued to serve as an agent, alongside his daughter, Lori, and son-in-law until his death.
Francis married Janice Fanning on March 27, 1981. His wife of 38 years survives of the home. Other survivors include two daughters, Lori Turner (Todd) of rural Williamsburg, Kansas, Lisa Bolinger (Jeremy) of Lawrence, Kansas; five grandchildren, Mason, Peyton, and Wade Turner, Madelyn and Addyson Bolinger; his sister, Diane Breiner (Dave) of Alma, Kansas, and his brother, Michael McDonald (Anne) of Waterloo, Iowa.
Francis enjoyed working with his cattle and later passing on this knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the friendships he made through his crop insurance agency and was always ready to talk about the upcoming harvest. He was also passionate about KSU sports. His five grandchildren were his biggest joy.
A graveside inurnment service will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Emerald, Kansas. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Emerald.
You may send your condolences to the family at
