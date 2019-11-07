Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys to 300 local children in need during the holidays with a toy drive event from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 2310 Industrial Rd.
The Emporia store is one of many stores nationwide taking place in similar toy drives. Shoppers will receive a list of suggested toy items. To participate, simply stop by and drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of each Walmart store.
“It’s a great opportunity to be able to be Santa Clause to kids and know that they now have presents under their tree. This would not be possible without the help of donors,” said Captain Deb Thompson from The Salvation Army. “The public’s generosity helps The Salvation Army provide 300 children with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise.”
For those unable to participate in-store Saturday, The Salvation Army has provided an online registry comprising the items most needed; each item requires just one click to purchase.
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, which help families overcome poverty.
All toys given to The Salvation Army at Emporia will remain in Lyon County and will help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to local children and families in need.
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit SalArmyMoKan.org.
To view the online registry, visit www.walmart.com.
