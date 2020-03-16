A special meeting of the USD 386 Madison-Virgil Board of Education was held Sunday afternoon to discuss plans for possible school closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The district will be closed for one week, however, the decision was made to provide meals to students during the closure.
“This isn't a today issue or a tomorrow issue,” Madison Superintendent Stu Moeckel said. “This issue is just beginning and will affect the next 12-18 months of our students, staff and families' lives.”
The district has decided to provide meals to students, with a “grab and go” format from two locations in Madison; the elementary school and side building to the city office, the old Madison News office. Meals will be available from 10 a.m. - noon each day at no charge to students.
Elementary Principal Stephen Jowers, also District Food Director, said approval had been received to use Summer Food Service funding to reimburse costs for the meals. The option is also available for meal delivery. Those needing delivery should call the school at 437-2918 for more information.
Moeckel told the board it is not a matter of “if” but of “when” the virus makes an impact on the community. He added statistics and state health protocol is changing every day — every hour — and student safety is their main concern.
Moeckel said at any point the Kansas Department of Education, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly or President Donald Trump had the power to close schools. He recognized that would create further issues for some parents, including day care and more specifically the question of who would watch the children of the nation's health care workers.
Moeckel referred to the well-circulated Facebook article about flattening the curve and exercising social distancing as a means of slowing the spread of the virus, with the goal to not overwhelm the nation's hospitals with everyone getting the virus at one time. He gave the example if only 10 percent of Emporia's population were to get the virus, that would be 2,800 people at once, overwhelming the capacity of Newman Regional Health and other surrounding hospitals quickly.
Moeckel explained 0-18-year-old children are mostly acting as carriers of the virus, with most being non-symptomatic themselves. Instead, they're taking the virus home and infecting their parents and grandparents.
Moeckel reviewed the changing criteria for school closure with the board, noting it has changed daily. He said being involved with Lyon County's committee meetings where the decision to keep their schools open had already moved to closing for the week, according to developing KDHE guidelines.
Hygiene is an issue, Moeckel said, noting custodians disinfected surface areas throughout the school over break, but it would be difficult to maintain that level of cleanliness during the school day. He said it would most likely have to be done each night.
Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson issued guidelines to cover missed days from school closures. If the school is ordered closed, they have three options:
• Make up the missed school days by June 30, 2020.
• Submit a proposal to KSDE for online classroom teaching.
• Submit a petition to the Kansas State Board of Education and the Kansas Commissioner of Education to waive the legally-required minimum number of hours and days schools must be in session.
Moeckel said if a school chooses to close on its own, before being ordered to close, it must make up the days before June 30 and it is not eligible for the waiver of attendance days.
Board member Jannette Luthi asked if the missed days would require seniors to come back after the senior trip. Moeckel said it was a possibility, but it would depend on how long the school is closed.
District staff will still be paid during the closure. Moeckel said all staff and students should stay home during this week, with the possibility of performing different functions in the future, including additional cleaning and delivery of meals if the time closed extends to longer than the first week.
Moeckel emphasized this time during the school closure should not be viewed as an extension of spring break. He urged students and their families to practice social distancing, stay away from large crowds and avoid situations for possible exposure, with no travel plans.
“We're doing this as I understand it today, eight known cases in the state of Kansas," Board President Jeff Williams said. "Three main people, eight cases. That's a point a lot of zeros before the number comes up.”
Williams anticipated the governor's decision and expressed a desire to follow what she determined to be the course of action as she is the leader of the state.
“Let's be cautious,” he said. “Don't put the cart before the horse.
“It's hard for me to get over the math.”
“Two weeks ago that's what Seattle said too, and now they're practically martial law,” board member Nick Cherry said.
A discussion was held regarding the availability of internet in students' homes for online learning in the event the school is closed for a longer period. The board was concerned some students do not have internet access at home. A rough estimate is 15-20 percent of the student body is without internet access.
“We're doing a lot of things based on fear, rather than fact,” board member Gary Kile said. “The fact that the disease is here, I'm not disputing that and I'm not saying it's not serious. It's just that sometimes the media gets involved and the government gets involved. Things get snowballed and it magnifies sometimes more than it is. And I don't want us to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
The board discussed the issues with child care that would come with the closure. Cherry suggested helping by holding a day care in the gym for young children with some low-risk teens to run it. Other board members felt that would defeat the purpose. Moeckel felt it should be completely closed during the week.
Emergency Manager Levi Vinson urged, “What we're dealing with is unprecedented, we haven't seen this before,” Greenwood County Emergency Manager Levi Vinson said.
“We as a society, it's hard for us to make decisions when we can't see it, we can't touch it. It feels like the threat is not there. If we see similar numbers as Italy has in the United States, that 1 percent of the population is going to be affected and 20 percent of that population is going to require intensive care, there aren't enough ER or intensive care beds available in the United States.”
Vinson reported statistics on a school in Jefferson County, where a poll revealed 60 percent of their student body had visited a hot spot in the country and overseas where they were potentially exposed to the virus. They closed school for three weeks.
“I think as members of the community and part of society, it's dependent upon us to protect other people in society,” Vinson said. “Your kids, they're vectors. They may have it, they have a runny nose, a cough. They're not going to be sick, you can manage their symptoms. It's when they take it home to grandparents and people like that. I think it's on us to protect the vulnerable population.
“I don't want us to be in a position where we look back and say, 'You know, we should've gone ahead and did that.' I'd rather be accused of being over-cautious than incompetent and not making the right decisions.”
The board took no formal action, pending the action of the governor after the meeting. Moeckel said the Madison district will be closed through the week, even if the governor did not declare a statewide closure.
Later in the evening, Governor Kelly announced her recommendation to close all public schools for the upcoming week to allow administrators and teachers to develop a strategic plan moving forward. At the direction of the Governor, the Kansas State Board of Education formed a team tasked with addressing key concerns, with updates to come later in the week.
