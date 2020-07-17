Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Suspicious vehicle, 2800 Melrose Place, 12:14 p.m.

Non-injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Graphic Arts Road, 3:40 p.m.

Suicide attempt, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, 600 Sylvan St., 11:49 p.m.

Wednesday

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:49 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 13th Ave. and State St., 12:15 p.m.

Arrest warrant, 600 Lakeview St., 1:58 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1200 Triplett Dr., 2:21 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and West St., 3:51 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 2900 Melrose Place, 6:36 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Traffic stop, 1500 Road 250, Admire, 8:19 a.m.

Wednesday

Injury accident, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 7:44 a.m.

Injury accident, 1500 Road N, Emporia,  1:57 p.m.

Hazmat response, W. Highway 50 and Road F, Emporia, 6:32 p.m.

Thursday

Injury accident, 2800 Road F, Americus, 12:40 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Criminal damage, 900 Grand St., 8:09 a.m.

Unlawful use of credit card, 1700 Sherwood Way, 9:36 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 2700 W. 12th Ave., 9:53 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 3600 W. 18th Ave., 3:46 p.m.

Theft - Shoplifting, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 10:41 p.m.

Wednesday

Burglary - Late report, 900 E. South Ave., 2:18 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 1200 Grand St., 4:01 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 5:48 p.m.

Thursday

Burglary in progress, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 5:40 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

