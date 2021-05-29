The Emporia Gazette
Kansas Journalist AJ Dome has released “Six Feet Apart: Poetry from the Pandemic” — a book that pairs photographs with poetry.
Dome is an award-winning reporter and broadcaster from southwest Kansas. He began writing a poem a day to keep himself grounded during the pandemic, and now he incorporates that slice of creativity into his daily routine, somewhere between brewing coffee and playing music. As a journalist, Dome has chased tornadoes, tracked wildfires, explored the Flint Hills in a modified golf cart, and interviewed everyone from politicians and actors to hometown heroes.
Dome is currently the education reporter for the Manhattan Mercury newspaper in Manhattan. When he’s not writing news articles, he is developing a series of action-adventure novels set in the Sunflower State. Previously, he was a reporter and on-air personality for KVOE and a producer for WIBW-TV in Topeka.
According to 2017-2019 Poet Laureate of Kansas Kevin Rabas, “Dome’s new book of poems is a delight: a pairing of photographs and words the likeness I have not seen since multimedia classics like Griffin and Sabine. Dome’s book brings that particular joy: the joy of the snapshot, the joy of the short quip, the joy of the haiku in morning, even during time of plague.”
“Six Feet Apart: Poetry from the Pandemic” is available at KelloggPress.com, Amazon.com, B&N.com and can be ordered by independent books stores.
