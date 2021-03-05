Tyson Foods announced Friday that 400 team members from the Emporia facility received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Thursday.
The vaccinations were part of Lyon County Public Health's expanded Phase 2 efforts.
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority and offering all of our team members free and convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine is at the heart of those efforts,” said Ladeana Wigton, HR Manager at the Emporia facility. “We are continuing to proactively partner with state and local health departments across the country to provide access to the vaccine in alignment with local prioritization schedules and are ensuring all our team members have access to educational information so they can make informed decisions.”
Tyson Foods said 100 Tyson team members at the company’s Kansas City and Edwardsville, Kansas, facilities were also vaccinated this week. The vaccinations are voluntary, but highly encouraged.
An additional 2,100 team members at the company’s plants in Garden City, Hutchinson and South Hutchinson, Kansas, are expected to be vaccinated beginning next week. The company has approximately 6,000 workers in Kansas.
While Tyson is offering free, on-site vaccinations to every U.S. team member as vaccine supplies become available, the company recently announced it will also compensate workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.
In preparation for vaccinations, Tyson Foods has been providing expert resources and education about the vaccine to team members. This information is available in multiple languages and team members also have access to a hotline to ask questions.
Providing workers access to the vaccine is the latest in a series of measures Tyson Foods has taken to fight COVID-19. Since the spring of 2020, the company invested hundreds of millions of dollars to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional team member pay and benefits. Tyson Foods has also expanded its health services staff, added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early this year.
