It's time again for the Emporia area's version of a midsummer classic. Not with bats and balls, but blood in bags.
This year's “Battle of the Badges” blood drive begins Wednesday afternoon. Donors will be able to designate the public safety group of their choice for three days.
The contest became a four-way battle royal for the first time last year. The combatants now are the Emporia Police Department, Emporia Fire and EMS, Lyon County Emergency Communications Center and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
But the real winners of the battle will be people in need of blood.
“The goal for this year is 264 donations,” Matt Trotter with the American Red Cross regional office in Tulsa, Oklahoma said Tuesday. “It's a pretty big drive.”
In fact, that's 12 pints above last summer's goal. Last year's battle ended with 229 pints collected.
Blood donations typically have a summer slump, due to vacations and schools being out of session. The Community Blood Center of Kansas City, a competing agency, declared a blood emergency Tuesday.
“The Red Cross isn't using any sort of language like 'emergency' right now,” Trotter said.
Things are far better than in January, when the Red Cross declared its first-ever “crisis” in donations.
But the need for blood is constant, and Trotter said the agency still has concerns.
“Nationally in June, we were about 12% short of goal for blood donations,” Trotter said. “In Kansas, we were 18% short of goal.”
July was similar, with Kansas donations falling 17% short. The Red Cross provides blood to more than 100 hospitals across the state.
The blood that people donate this week will be ready for medical emergencies. But it can be used in other ways.
“Heart surgery patients, transplant patients, cancer patients, people with sickle cell... they all might need blood,” Trotter cited as examples.
A typical blood donation takes about an hour. All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a choice of merchants. Three names will be drawn from donors nationwide during August to win free gasoline for a year.
Emporia Fire and EMS enters the Battle of the Badges as defending champion.
“Year after year, we typically win this thing,” one firefighter claimed in a promotional video posted last week on YouTube. But records show law enforcement actually finished ahead in 2019-20.
The blood drive will occur at Twelfth Street Baptist Church, 2023 West 12th Avenue. Donation times are 12-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, then 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
Appointments can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org. That's also the place to check the schedule for future blood drives or obtain information about hosting one.
