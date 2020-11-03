Well, this is it, friends — Election Day is finally here, apparently the most important election of our lifetime.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last two years, we all know what is seemingly riding on the results of today. From the “soul” of our country to the “greatness” of our nation, the stakes are high, according to both presidential candidates.
And perhaps they are. Certainly, we are facing a crisis the likes of which hasn’t been seen in nearly a century; and it is tempting to expect a president to fix it all.
The fact is, though, there’s no such thing. Sure, our candidates can promise us anything they want to, but it might come as a surprise to some to know that the future of our nation isn’t found in the one man or woman who occupies the Oval Office. It’s found in those of us who show up at the polling booths to cast our vote and then in what we choose to do every other day of the year after the election is over.
When it’s all said and done and we wake up tomorrow morning with a winner (hopefully), the man in the office may change, but so much in our daily lives will not so much.
We will all still wake up every morning to our families, go to work alongside our colleagues, live in our neighborhoods, shop in our town, go to our schools, play with our friends, and worship in our churches. It is there, in these places, where the “greatness” and “soul” of our nation truly resides.
Our president isn’t going to be there when our neighbor needs a little help, when a colleague needs a word of hope, when our main street businesses need our support, or when issues and initiatives show up on our local ballots. We will be. We are the ones who hold the most power to make our communities great and restore the soul of our nation that has gotten a little lost lately.
This election is important, so pick your candidate and cast your vote. But remember what’s more important is what we do — right here where we live — when it’s over.
Ashley Walker
Editor
