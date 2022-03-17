Three units of an Emporia apartment building have damage after a fire developed Wednesday night.
Emporia Fire Capt. Greg Davis said the fire started around 9:25 p.m. on a second-floor balcony at 126 West 15th Ave.
“A quick knockdown was able to keep it from extending inside the building,” Davis said.
But one apartment received exterior damage, Davis added, while two others had “a little bit of water damage.” No one was injured.
Davis said the cause of the fire was “improper use and extinguishment of a recreational fire.” That could mean a fire pit or grill went out of control.
No estimate was available Thursday morning on the cost of the damage.
