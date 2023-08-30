The Emporia Arts Center will display the works of Hattie Lee Mendoza in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St., from Sept. 1 - 30.
Hattie Lee Mendoza, a working artist from Fowler, obtained her BA in Graphic Design from Tabor College in Hillsboro, and her MFA from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. She has participated in Art Shows Nationwide and will now showcase her talent at EAC.
According to a written release, Mendoza considers her art an overflow of who she is and hopes to convey this in her pieces. She is a storyteller of history and culture, drawing from her diverse heritage that encompasses Cherokee, Scottish, Swiss-German roots, and more. Her works involve a literal interweaving of materials, transcending traditional boundaries of artistic expression.
Her latest collection, “Narrating Joy,” exemplifies her journey as a storyteller. Mendoza’s work encapsulates her origin and aspirations for the future.
“I am a collage of cultures, values, histories, and personal aesthetics,” she said. “I react by collaging materials from my ancestors, contemporary community, and personal life experiences.”
This exhibition promises to be a visually compelling odyssey through her multifaceted narrative.
Visitors to the Trusler Gallery can anticipate encountering a variety of techniques and mediums that converge to form a singular masterpiece. This artistic spectacle is an invitation to immerse oneself in the dynamic world of “Narrating Joy,” where the fusion of mediums paints a vivid picture of Mendoza’s distinctive artistic voice.
For additional information, Sarah Bulinski, the Gallery Coordinator of the Emporia Arts Center, can be contacted at 620-343-6473 or via email at sbulinski@emporiaksarts.org.
