As spring slowly approaches, my two children and I have spent a considerable amount of time in vehicles as of late getting to or from practices well into the evenings. While in town, light poles illuminate our Main Street, a flashing red light brightens the main intersection, light streams from the windows of local businesses, and porch lights brighten otherwise dark sidewalks. But as we get further from town and closer to our farm, the warmth of those lights fade. With every mile, the surrounding countryside becomes blacker and blacker until it is engulfed in darkness. Aside from some tiny glows coming from either front porches or distant yard lights, the blacktop leading my family home many nights is only visible because of the blazing headlights of our vehicle. In the daytime, it feels as if there’s more blue sky in the country compared to that same sky seen in town. At night, the sky seems infinitely larger than the one viewed in town perhaps because there are no obstructions. There are no buildings or houses or billboards blocking our views of the night’s yonder as we drive home out in the country. It’s just wide-open sky. Driving myself and my two children home recently, while I kept my eyes on the road and remained vigilant with regard to deer crossing my path, my two backseat passengers noticed two bright objects in the night sky. None of us had noticed these lights even 10 minutes before as we had driven through town; but the presence of these gleaming objects before us once within the darkness of the country kept their attention and called them to keep looking. At first, my son thought they were satellites while my daughter suggested they were mysterious balloons. As we drove further from town and got closer to home, we decided that the two lights they’d been watching throughout the duration of our drive were not blinking and were not moving. Helicopters, airplanes, drones, balloons were quickly removed from our list of potential sources of the lights. I questioned out loud whether these orbs in the sky might be planets. After getting home and doing a little internet searching, we discovered that it was in fact Jupiter and Venus showing off in the night sky. The kids and I gazed at the lights above and talked about how far these planets were from us and how impressive it was to be seen by us so clearly and vividly within the heavens. A few days later, people on social media began either commenting or started inquiring about these strange lights in the evening sky. The news began mentioning the newly observed celestial glows and more and more people learned about the two planets catching everyone’s attention. While listening to the morning news as the kids were readying themselves for school, my daughter pointed out that we had seen those lights days ago, and it was nothing new. I had to remind her that nights are a lot darker out on the farm than in town, which was perhaps why we spotted them sooner. In the wisdom that only a 7-year-old can articulate, my daughter decided that while the dark in the country might be bigger (and maybe scarier at times) than it is in town, it lets us see things a little earlier than others, and that’s pretty cool. Yes, my little one, that is pretty cool. Here’s to those many dark nights out in the country and all the heavenly wonders that especially appear throughout the year from our view on the farm. ”Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.
Insight Kansas: Heavenly Views on the Farm
- Kim Baldwin McPherson County farmer and rancher
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas Supreme Court denies request to halt appeals for terminated Emporia State University tenured professors
- Allison “Alli” Hope Hess
- Jr/Sr High School Principal Tammy Baird named as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent
- Emporia man arrested for Feb. 6 shooting incident
- Remembering Allison Hess: Hundreds attend celebration of life for Emporia High School sophomore
- Services announced for Allison Hess
- Emporia girls basketball advances to sub-state final on emotional night
- John David Dieker
- EHS offering supports after student death
- Blackcreek Diesel strives to maintain customer satisfaction at long-time Emporia repair shop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Day After Day After Day (23)
- The People Speak (17)
- Who is David McGehee? Former Lee's Summit Superintendent hired as interim head of business at USD 253 (13)
- Censorship and libraries (8)
- Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for Kansas Republicans (7)
- Kansas Supreme Court denies request to halt appeals for terminated Emporia State University tenured professors (7)
- Scheib put on administrative leave following USD 253 board meeting (7)
- County discusses property valuation increases, fireworks fees (7)
- What the hell is a Debacle? (6)
- Four Seasons Apartments still unlivable after fire, tenant says (4)
- The diversity debate in Kansas schools likely to return (3)
- Water reportedly found at local BP gas station (3)
- Can you count on social security? (3)
- Services announced for Allison Hess (2)
- Kansas Legislature Update February 6-10 (2)
- EPD seeks info on two women seen leaving Walmart (2)
- Philip Woodbury George (2)
- FTC crackdown on GoodRx sends a message that private consumer data must be protected (2)
- 'I'm the lucky one here': Muhlig looks to exciting opportunity with USD 252 (2)
- Emporia man dies after medical incident on Kansas Turnpike (1)
- Learning loss is long term (1)
- Newman Regional Health celebrates Cath Lab accreditation (1)
- $1.9 billion computer chip manufacturing facility announced in Burlington (1)
- Restaurant change coming to Emporia Service Area (1)
- City awarded fourth place in international water tasting (1)
- Grief counseling, supports available following death of EHS sophomore (1)
- Community Corrections receives over $20,000 of unexpended state funds for adult services grant (1)
- Editorial: It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way (1)
- Eli Lilly is capping consumer insulin costs at $35 (1)
- Local legislators discuss issues at first community dialogue of the year (1)
- Haag purchased The Cottages at Holiday Resort (1)
- Emporia State men’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament berth (1)
- Giefer to step down as Mayor (1)
- ESU marks 160 years with Founders' Day celebration (1)
- USD 253 "excited" to work with McGehee amid questions regarding background (1)
- Bonner & Bonner diversity lecture coming March 2 (1)
- PACT Act tour comes to Emporia (1)
- Street Cats Club celebrates 100th TNR of the year (1)
- Iverson sentenced in Council Grove road-rage incident (1)
- EHS offering supports after student death (1)
- In State of the Union speech, a feisty Biden battles hecklers and calls for bipartisanship (1)
- Randall Paul Tolbert (1)
- Gov. Kelly to make economic development announcement in Burlington (1)
- Senior center fundraiser postponed (1)
- USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District claims Tuesday meeting was properly announced, despite no explicit prior notice (1)
- Allison “Alli” Hope Hess (1)
- Vera J. Harrington (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.