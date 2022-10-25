Visit Emporia earned three first place marketing awards during the Kansas Tourism conference in Wichita last week,
The conference was held Oct. 20.
The awards include the People's Choice Award, print advertising for the city's disc golf and cycling field guides, and the Emporia Visitors Guide.
According to Visit Emporia's social media, the People's Choice Award is voted on by peers around the state.
Visit Emporia also sponsored a table at the event, with a children's Trek bicycle as its centerpiece.
"Each person at the table received a gift basket with some goodies from several #emporiaks businesses," they said. "Thanks High Gear, Granada Coffee Company, Dynamic Discs, Radius Brewing Company, Sweet Granada and Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., for making Emporia such a great place!"
We've reached out to Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains for more information.
