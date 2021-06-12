The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Junior Legion Post 5 baseball team split a doubleheader with Newton on Tuesday.
Vance Kinsey had three hits and pitched four strikeouts to help lead Post 5 to a 9-1 win in game one.
Kinsey started on the mound and threw three innings, allowing one run on three hits. At the plate, he drove in three runs and scored once himself.
Logan Thomas and Owen Ruge both had two-RBI games. Thomas also tallied two hits as well.
Post 5 fell behind 1-0 after the top of the first but responded in its half of the inning by scoring three. It held Newton off the scoreboard the rest of the game while adding five runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Hunter Redeker pitched in relief of Kinsey at the start of the fourth inning, using just 29 pitches in three complete frames. He allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Newton used a seven-run first inning to lift it to a 10-0 win over Post 5 in game two.
Hayden Knuth had Post 5’s lone multi-hit game with two and the team managed just five total in the game.
The Post 5 junior team is now 1-5 on the year. It is scheduled to compete in the McPherson tournament over the weekend.
The senior squad hosts the Sam Ellis Classic at Soden’s Grove park this weekend. Games began on Friday (results were not available by press time) and will continue through Sunday.
Upcoming Senior Legion Schedule
June
11-13 Sam Ellis Classic TBA
16 @ Newton 6 pm
18-19 Triangular: Ottawa and Chase County TBA
22 Andover Trojans 6 pm
25-26 Hooper Showcase (McPherson) TBA
July
8-11 Salina Grand Slam TBA
14 w Topeka Senators 6 pm
16-23 Zone Tournament
28-31 State Tournament
Upcoming Junior Legion Schedule
June
11-12 McPherson Tournament TBA
15 @ Topeka Senators 6 pm
18-19 Andover Tournament TBA
22 @ Salina Hawks 5 pm
29 Topeka Senators 6 pm
July
8-11 Salina Grand Slam
