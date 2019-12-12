Holiday Farmers Markets
The Emporia Farmers Market will be set up from 6 - 11 p.m. today at 606 Commercial St. for Moonlight Madness. Along with the normal variety of the winter market, the late-night market will also feature prize giveaways, food samples, and coupons.
The final market of 2019 will be 10 a.m. - noon Dec. 21 at Waters True Value. Vendors will feature last-minute holiday gift ideas, baked goods, and other specialty food products For more information, or to become a vendor, contact emporiafm@gmail.com or call 620-343-6555.
Christmas gala
The Emporia Senior Center Christmas Gala is 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday at the senior center. Advance Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at ESC. Tickets at the door are $17. RSVP required: call 343-3160.
Proceeds benefit the Emporia Senior Center.
Christmas ball
The 2nd annual Christmas Ball to benefit the Brianna Mundy Scholarship Fund is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bowyer Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Enjoy an evening of food, silent auction and music. A cash bar by Radius Brewing Company will be on hand for attendees ages 21 and up.
Tickets are $25 per person or $125 for tables of six. Tickets available for purchase at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, 719 Commercial St.
Christmas brunch
The First Congregational Church invites the community to a Christmas brunch from 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, 326 W. 12th Ave. The menu includes breakfast casseroles, apple fritters, fruit, juice, coffee and tea. The cost is $6 in advance or $7 at door. Children eat for $3.50.
For tickets, call the church office: 342-6854.
150 years of the library
The Emporia Public Library will celebrate its 150th anniversary from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday. Come out for refreshments, games, activities, giveaways and more.
For more information, call the library at 340-6462.
FFA community night
The Emporia High School FFA Community Night is 6 - 9 p.m. Monday at the high school. Make a barn board Christmas tree. Materials provided, but please bring your own ornaments.
Cost is $25 for a board. Proceeds benefit the FFA.
NRH Auxiliary fundraisers
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting its annual Cookies for Claus bake sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the East and North lobbies at Newman Regional Health. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Scholarship Fund for area students pursuing a degree in a health care field.
Throughout the month of December, the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe will be accepting $5 donations for their pediatric stuffed animal toy drive. The $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is 12 - 6 p.m. Jan. 2 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
People who donate blood between Dec. 19 - Jan. 5 receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
