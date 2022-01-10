Four weeks after an Emporia apartment building went up in flames, authorities are not saying much about it.
Former Fire Chief Jack Taylor declared the fire at Hornets Pointe Apartments an arson in mid-December. But so far, there's no word of any arrests.
One firefighter told The Gazette that investigators are waiting for various agencies to complete their work.
The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is involved with the investigation. But that office in Topeka told The Gazette recently that any public statements will come locally.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the fire on Sunday, December 12.
Two firefighters were injured battling the flames. A fundraising dinner was held in Admire over the weekend for one of them, North Lyon County Fire Chief Tharon Mott. It's not clear how much money was collected.
One building at the Hornets Pointe complex on Merchant Street was declared a total loss, with damage estimated at $870,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.