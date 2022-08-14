Lyon County Crime Stoppers is looking for a man whose bond has been revoked three times and is due in court Monday morning.
Justin Yuranko turns 33 Monday. He once was in the Lyon County Detention Center, accused of violating a protective order relating to abuse.
Yuranko is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Lyon County District Court on the abuse-related charge, as well as an arraignment on four driving-related counts.
Yuranko also faces a preliminary hearing next week on drug charges, along with arraignment in early September for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
Tips about Yuranko and other suspected criminals could earn a reward of as much as $1,000.
Anonymous tips can be left with Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273. Online tips can be left at www.p3tips.com or with the P3 smartphone app.
