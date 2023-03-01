SOS is now offering survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and human trafficking an alternative way to seek help - by text message, chat, and a new Mobile SOS app.
In a written release, SOS announced that in addition to the previously existing option to call the SOS Helpline 24 hours a day at 1-800-825-1295, the Mobile SOS app enables those who are seeking help to confidentially contact an SOS advocate by text message or by chat. The SOS 24-hour Helpline is always available, but those who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and human trafficking now have more options to reach out and find the help that they need.
Those in need of assistance can text SOSKS to 847411 to contact SOS 24 hours a day, seven days a week to be connected to an advocate. Additionally, a chat option on the SOS website enables people to chat directly through the website. The Mobile SOS app is available for download now and allows confidential communication with SOS via the app, but also displays the organization’s web and social media content.
With a growing number of people preferring to communicate by text message or direct message instead of making a phone call, providing the ability for a person seeking assistance to reach out in the most convenient and comfortable way is important for SOS. The organization hopes that this will remove some of the barriers that might discourage a person from finding the help that they need.
Additionally, in some instances of domestic violence, trafficking, or other forms of abuse, a person may not be able to speak freely on the phone, whereas being able to send a text message might give them the opportunity to communicate about their situation and get connected to an SOS advocate.
SOS seeks to pursue any means to make services more accessible and available to any individual that needs them. SOS Helpline staff and advocates have received considerable training to help them be prepared for the launch of the new app and text communication, and they hope that people will take advantage of this new platform for communication to reach out.
Community partners who would like to help share information about SOS’s new communication options are encouraged to contact SOS for more information. SOS provides services in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage counties.
If you or someone you know is affected by sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect, SOS is available 24 hours a day. Text SOSKS to 847411, chat through the website, download the Mobile SOS app, or call the SOS Helpline at 1-800-825-1295.
