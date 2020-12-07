Lyon County Public Health officials reported 103 new positives and 107 recoveries, Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to 251.
“Lyon County’s new case rate continues to remain high,” the health department said in a post to social media. “This is an important indicator of how COVID-19 is spreading in our community. We are still experiencing uncontrolled levels of community spread. Please wear a mask in public and maintain 6 feet of social distance from those you don’t live with.”
Overall, 2,735 cases have been reported since March, including 2,434 recoveries and 50 deaths. There were three death certificates pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Statewide, Kansas reported an increase of 5,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Friday, pushing the statewide total to 174,025 since the outbreak started.
KDHE officials have reported 1,856 deaths — an increase of 70 since last week — and hospitalizations increased by 92 to 5,509 since the outbreak started.
The pandemic has brought an added strain to health care workers over the last nine months, particularly in the public health sector. According to a Kansas News Service report, in the nine months since the state had its first documented COVID-19 case, 27 county health officials have left their jobs. Some retired, but others resigned or were fired.
That number includes 15 county health department administrators and 18 health officers, according to KDHE. Six of those leaving held both positions.
Nick Baldetti, who resigned as director of the Reno County Health Department in July, said he likely would have stayed to see the department through the pandemic if not for the 80-hour work weeks, the hostile political environment and the threats to his family.
“I had the local police watching my house because my family was home and I was not,” said Baldetti, who was also the department’s health officer. “There was a period of time that I had escorts to and from work.”
Lee Norman, who oversees the public health system as secretary of state health department, was recently assigned a security detail. He called the departure of so many frontline workers “disheartening and cause for concern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.