Greenwood County commissioners received an update on the future of Christian Hills Bridge during a regularly-scheduled action session Monday.
Located about a mile southwest of Eureka, the bridge has been considered “structurally deficient” by members of Greenwood County Emergency Management. To complicate matters, the bridge provides the only access point to southwest Greenwood County that doesn’t require a 25-mile detour in the event of flooding or other serious natural disaster.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced its decision to take on the project — and 23 others concerning areas of road-based needs around the state —during an official press conference July 9. While a total of $21 million have been devoted to the initiative — dubbed the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Cost-sharing Program — a current time frame for the bridge’s reconstruction and associated costs are unknown at this time. Commissioners said they expect to receive more news on the grant in the coming weeks, at which point a construction schedule will be developed and approved.
“There’s definitely more details to come out on this, even as soon as next week, but I think the preliminary news is something to be excited about,” said Road and Bridge Supervisor Darrel Chrisman. “Nothing is probably going to happen until next year on this anyway, but I’m happy to see this happen before [the bridge] went on its own. I think we’re going to be responsible for around 25% of the costs.”
In other business Monday, commissioners approved the extension of Greenwood County’s existing declaration of emergency, stretching the life of the document for 60 more days. Having nothing to do with county-regulated health orders, the declaration simply allows the county to receive state-supplied personal protection equipment and other medical items necessary in treating the spread of COVID-19. The declaration can be terminated at any time officials believe the situation to be relatively under control.
“This is something that’s going to be pretty helpful for us to extend for another 60 days,” said Greenwood County Emergency Management Director Levi Vinson. “So far on the medical side, we’ve received over 20,000 pieces, and on the non-medical side — so, schools and things like that — we’ve received almost the same 20,000 items in the last week or so. So, we’ll continue ordering that PPE, and this is also something that helps our hospitals get supplies for testing when they can’t get it through their vendors because of shortages or another situation. Without this declaration, we wouldn’t be getting any of that stuff from the state side.”
Meetings of the Greenwood County Commission are held at 9 a.m. every Monday. To get an item of business on the meeting agenda, call the County Clerk’s office at 620-583-8121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.