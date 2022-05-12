Cassie Hammond, RN of Newman Regional Health’s Women’s Life Center was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The submitted nomination read, “Cassie was my main nurse during the day when I was in labor (I had my son later that night). However, I just really appreciated her helpfulness, encouragement, and wisdom. Right away when she introduced herself to me, she told me that she was going to be my advocate, in that we were going to try everything possible to have the labor go as I was hoping. She worked with me on certain positions to help my labor go more smoothly, as well. She was always kind and answered my questions whenever I had them.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Newman Regional Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Jim Reineke, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health, says, “It’s exciting for Newman Regional Health to join the DAISY family and to recognize the amazing care being provided by the nursing team. I can’t think of a more deserving first-ever Newman Regional Health DAISY winner than Cassie; she truly exemplifies the spirit of DAISY with every encounter, every moment, and every patient.”
To view all of Newman Regional Health’s DAISY Award nominees, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/daisy-awards/. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nurses Advancing Health Equity, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, Lifetime Achievement in Nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, Medical Mission Grants and their new Health Equity Grant programs. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.