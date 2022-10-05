A local design group presented two versions of a new city logo to the Emporia City Commission during Wednesday's study session, but the logo is far from finalized.
Lot and Ilk is run by Justin Ogleby and Jamie Darcy. Their company was chosen by city commissioners in August to create a new logo, after completing both a crowdsourcing campaign and putting out requests for qualifications.
"We wanted something that was modern, simple and, most importantly, easy to identify," he said.
Ogleby said he and Darcy worked with the city's logo design committee to create something they believed was "true to Emporia" by incorporating several elements that they wanted to try to incorporate into the logo. He said that included the city's values as being the founding city of Veterans Day, the Flint Hills, the Cottonwood and Neosho rivers — or the twin rivers, and the future.
Ogleby said it's important for a municipality log to be "responsive" and work in a variety of formats. The logos created by Lot and Ilk, he said, can be used across social media, on letterhead, as a city seal and even as a flag.
The two logos presented include a hidden lowercase "e" which is completed with a rendering of the Flint Hills, a star and a view of the horizon. One version includes two solid lines representing the rivers.
City communications manager Christine Johnson told commissioners that the logo design committee was not yet ready to recommend either of the logos. She said she hoped city employees would have more input before a final selection was made.
City manager Trey Cocking recommended bringing the logos back in two weeks after sending both designs out to city employees. He pointed out that there will never be a full consensus on a project like this.
Mayor Becky Smith also wanted to make sure Commissioners Danny Giefer and Jamie Sauder had a chance to review the logos. Neither of them were present for Wednesday's meeting.
Commissioners will revisit the topic in two weeks.
