A Hartford woman charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty did not appear in court for a pretrial hearing Monday morning.
Rhonda Staggs, 57, was scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. at the Lyon County District Court with attorney Ty Wheeler.
Judge Douglas Jones gave Staggs until 5:30 p.m. Monday to appear in the court clerk’s office or a warrant would be issued for her arrest. Should that occur, Staggs will forfeit her bond.
A pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.