Twenty-year-old Armando Nunez of Emporia will now face charges as an adult in relation to the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila.
The decision was made when Nunez appeared before Judge Lee Fowler Thursday afternoon in Lyon County District Court. Fowler said the defendant fit the criteria under state statute to be tried as an adult.
Nunez is now the fourth suspect to have his case moved out of juvenile court. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, was already being charged as an adult. Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., and Jovan Pecina, 22, of Emporia had their certifications within the last week.
A fifth suspect, 19-year-old Alan Alanis of Emporia, will appear in Lyon County District Court on Nov. 1 for his hearing.
All five suspects are facing multiple counts related to the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila since their arrests on Aug. 18. Charges include one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a Law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
On Aug. 20, bond for each defendant was set at $750,000.
