The Emporia Senior Center requested $8,000 from the emergency operations fund to help offset an anticipated $30,000 deficit by the end of July during a Thursday morning meeting of the Lyon County Commission.
“Right now, because of COVID-19, we are down $21,000,” Board Member Nadine Buell said. “By the end of July we’re expecting [the shortfall] to be $30,000. We’re requesting the funds to help the senior center stay afloat.”
Buell said the senior center has been forced to cancel a number of fundraising activities and benefits over the last 10 weeks. That has hurt the organization financially.
A decision on the emergency funding will not be made until after July 2, to give the county’s other senior centers a chance to ask for emergency aid if needed.
The request is in addition to the senior center’s 2021 appropriations request of $57,500, which represents roughly a $20,000 increase over last year.
Buell said the additional funds would be used to purchase computers and upgraded telephone systems at the center to help the seniors who use the services there.
The increased funding request, Buell said, is also related to the ongoing pandemic.
“We weren’t expecting all of the shortfalls,” she said. “We are finding during the pandemic, that we need more things to assist the people who come [to the senior center].”
The Emporia Senior Center is currently open by appointment only, but Buell said should open to more public services in July.
Commissioners also received a $230,382.66 request from the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging to continue its contracted aging services within Lyon County.
The bulk of the funding request — $202,383 — is for NCFHAAA’s typical aging services such as information and assistance, commodity box distributions, Medicare benefits counseling, RSVP and visits to local senior centers.
Additional funding would go toward Friendship Meals wage supplements and matching funds for the Senior Care Match Act and Older Americans Act Administrative Match.
Hetlinger Developmental Services Executive Director Trudy Hutchinson requested $36,500 — the same amount as last year. She said the funding would help continue providing services to 259 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Hutchinson said most of the organization’s services had been suspended since March 20 and direct support staff had been furloughed during that time. Administrative staff were still working on keeping the agency moving forward during that time.
Other requests came from County Attorney Marc Goodman, who said his office would requesting the same amount of funding as the previous year.
Treasurer Sharon Gaede requested a 15 percent increase for pay increases for longtime staff and also talked of the possibility of adding another floating staff member who would work between the treasurer’s office and motor vehicles to help during busy times.
County libraries requests for 2021 remained flat from the previous year.
Final decisions on 2021 budget requests will not be made for several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.