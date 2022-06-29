Emporia Police were investigating a reported rape Wednesday. There's no word of any arrests.
Police logs suggest detectives received the report during the midday hours Tuesday. But a spokesman did not reveal any details.
“We don't release anything at all, as far as location, to protect the victim,” Capt. Ray Mattas said. “We're very protective of victim rights when it comes to those type of complaints.”
Mattas noted the rape complaint was not related to a domestic violence call at around the same time Tuesday. Officers used “some force” to subdue a suspect. One officer was slightly injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.