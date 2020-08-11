Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.