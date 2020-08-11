Lyon County Public Health officials were reportedly awaiting death certificates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to confirm two additional COVID-related deaths in the county, according to Tuesday's daily update.
The deaths will be the 15th and 16th recorded fatalities of the novel coronavirus in Lyon County.
On Tuesday, health officials recorded 11 new recoveries and six new positives, bringing the number of active cases to 73. To date, there have been 716 cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County, including 628 recoveries and 14 confirmed deaths.
There are still six ongoing clusters in the county associated with the meatpacking industry, private industries and long term care.
Five patients are currently hospitalized.
Lyon County remains one of the highest infected counties in the state, and the highest overall in the immediate area. On Monday, Chase County has reported 45 overall cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County reported its 23rd case, and it currently has one active case reporting. In Morris County, 13 cases were reported with three active cases and six tests pending results. Osage County had 8 active cases, and had 12 people in quarantine. Wabaunsee County had five active cases out of 43 overall cases. Coffey County had one active cases out of 67 total cases, including 58 recoveries and eight deaths.
Kansas on Monday reported nearly 1,100 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and another seven COVID-19-related deaths over the previous three days.
KDHE reports the state has had 31,730 coronavirus virus cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March. That’s up 3.6% or 1,092 cases since Friday.
The state health department said there have been 387 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Kansas during the panic, an increase of 1.8% since Friday. However, the confirmed or probable cases leading to deaths was 1.22% as of Monday, a low for the pandemic.
Hospitalizations increased 1.9% over three days, up 36 to 1,911.
