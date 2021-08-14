Reviewed by Terri Summey
Other People’s Children by R. J. Hoffman. New York: Simon & Schuster. 2021. 978198215909. $27
Gail Durbin dreams of the day when she will hold a child in her arms that she can call her own. When she became pregnant the first time, she and her husband, Jon, moved to the suburbs, ready to be a family. Three miscarriages later, Gail’s dream of a baby to make their family complete is in jeopardy. In a nearby community, a pregnant teen, Carli, may be the one who can make Gail’s dreams come true. Carli has dreams of her own, dreams of going to college and making a life of her own, away from her mother. Her unplanned pregnancy has put those dreams at risk, and she makes the hardest decision of her life, to give her child to the Durbins. Adoption seems to be the right answer for both Gail and Carli to achieve their dreams. Marla, Carli’s mother, has her own hopes and dreams for her future grandchild based on regrets in raising her own two children. Believing that Carli will regret her decision, Marla is opposed to Carli’s decision to give her grandchild away. Three women. One baby. All with hopes and dreams for their future and their families.
In this suspenseful novel, Hoffman explores the concepts of love, family and motherhood. At the heart of the story is what it means to be a good mother, as the author examines the relationships between mothers and their daughters. Desperate to make their own dreams come true, to what lengths will the three women go to protect their families? And in the end, how does one determine what is the best life for a child and who is the right person to provide that life as their mother?
Once you begin reading this novel, you will have difficulty putting the work down as the story unfolds taking unexpected turns, building to its dramatic conclusion. Both Gail and Carli found themselves in heartbreaking situations, not always of their own choice, and I found myself hoping for a happy ending for both. Was there a way for Gail to have her desired child and family? Could Carli have her own life and be successful away from the unhappy life she led with her mother? I highly recommend that you check out this heart wrenching story about families and their relationships. You will not want to quit reading until the very end. You may even want to peek at the end of the book to see how it all turns out. Don’t do it!
Learn more about the book and the author through an interview on The Reading with Robin Kall sponsored by Left Bank Books at https://youtu.be/6SH815tOA0c. Check out the author’s website, https://www.rjhoffmann.com/, for more information about the author.
