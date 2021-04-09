Sara Kay Miller, 43, of rural Emporia, Kansas died Monday, April 5, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Sara was born September 14, 1977 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Royce and Beverly (Faber) Kaduce. She was the bookkeeper for CD Miller farms. Sara was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe, Kansas, the county leader for the Lyon County Cacklers Poultry Club calling herself the “Mother Hen” or “Head Clucker”, she was a past co-leader of the Chamness 4-H Club, member of the Olpe High P.T.O., a vender with her daughter at the Farmer’s Market, she enjoyed painting and crafts, horses, her kids activities and helping other kids with their 4-H projects and livestock.
On July 17, 1998 Sara married Dale Miller at Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. He survives of the home. Other survivors include: daughter, Emma Claire Miller of the home; son, Isaac Dale Miller of the home; father, Royce Kaduce of Klemme, Iowa; mother, Beverly Faber of Spirit Lake, Iowa; grandmothers, Arlene Kaduce of Klemme, Iowa, and Helen Faber of Manly, Iowa; sisters, Jen Malone of Reading, Iowa, and Ann Doane of Clear Lake, Iowa; cousin, Justin Faber of Kensett, Iowa; uncle, Tom Faber of Kensett, Iowa; and many others. To Sara “if you were a friend, you were considered family”.
Cremation is planned. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe, Kansas. Father Daniel Coronado will be the Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends prior to the Rosary from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery south of Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyon County Cacklers Poultry Club. Please make checks payable to the Lyon County 4-H Council and send in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
