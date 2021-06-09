A monthly mobile food pantry was once again stationed at Abundant Harvest Tuesday afternoon, drawing hundreds of people to the east side of town.
“The preparation for this event took about two weeks, getting everything packaged up and separated out,” Lee Alderman, the director of Abundant Harvest, said. “It took a team of about six or seven people to bag things and get it ready for to today.”
This is the second event in which Tyson Foods has partnered with Abundant Harvest, and the partnership is going to last for 12 months.
“[The partnership] is wonderful, Tyson is a great partner,” Alderman said. “They have been giving us some meat on the side that they have had so that has been helpful too.”
Alderman said it’s clear there is a need for food in the community is high because of how early cars were lining up to receive food Tuesday morning.
“We opened at 1 p.m. today, and they were lining up at 6:30 this morning, so that kind of gives you an idea,” Alderman said. “Traffic is backed up for a mile from the north and about a mile [south] too, so that shows you.”
The next Abundant Harvest event will take place on July 13, and they will continue on the second Tuesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.