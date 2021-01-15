In a game that saw 18 ties and 15 lead changes, Emporia State scored the final six points to pull out a 75-72 victory over Pittsburg State on Thursday night in White Auditorium.
Both teams struggled to score early as the Gorillas had a 7-0 lead with 15:31 left in the first half. Mayuom Buom finally got the Hornets on the board with a put back at the 15:08 mark to spark a 7-0 run as ESU tied the game with 13:16 left on a Kong Kong fast break layup.
Pitt State led 33-31 with 3:50 left in the half when Austin Downing hit back to back three-pointers in just 26 seconds to spark an 8-0 run for the Hornets. A Gage McGuire drive gave Emporia State a 39-33 lead with 1:10 left and that would be the last points scored by either team in opening period.
Like the opening half, the Gorillas scored the first seven points of the second half, this time doing it in just 1:15 and forcing Emporia State to take a timeout trailing 40-39. Out of the timeout Jumah'Ri Turner was fouled and hit both free throws to give Emporia State a 41-40 lead with 18:37 left. The lead would stay between one and three points for the next five minutes before Ben Smith scored on an up and under scoop layup with 13:12 left to give the Hornets a 51-46 lead.
Pittsburg State answered with a 5-0 run of their own and tied the game at 51 with 11:19 left on a pair of Bobby Arthur-Williams free throws. The teams traded baskets over the next five minutes until the Gorillas broke serve with a steal and Arthur-Williams hit one of two free throws to put Pitt State up 60-59 with 6:27 left.
The spread was never larger than three points the rest of the game. Ryan Pippins put the Gorillas up 72-69 with 1:34 remaining, but it would be the last score of the night for Pitt State. Turner answered with a layup inside and was fouled with 1:19 left and completed the and-one to tie the game at 72. Dallas Bailey controlled a rebound with 57 seconds left and Downing hit a floater in the lane to give the Hornets a 74-72 lead with 45 seconds left. On the ensuing possession Downing got a steal and was fouled with 19 seconds remaining. He hit the first of the one and one but missed the second giving the Gorillas one last chance. Pippens three pointer was off the mark and Turner was able to secure the rebound as time expired to preserve the 75-72 victory.
Turner led Emporia State with a game high 24 points. Buom scored a career high 17 while Austin Downing added 14 points and seven assists.
The Hornets will be back in action Saturday with a home matchup against Missouri Southern. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m.
