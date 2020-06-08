Lyon County Public Health reported a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with a total of 14 new positives.
Five recoveries were additionally reported.
The updated numbers bring the counties overall infections to 458, with 66 of those being considered active cases. Active cases have ranged between 57 to as many as 73 since Memorial Day weekend.
With the exception of Coffey and Wabaunsee, all other neighboring counties have active case numbers in the single digits. Coffey County's total rose by two over the weekend to 52, while Wabaunsee's remained steady at 31.
Statewide, more than 10,600 cases have been verified by the KDHE at latest count. Nearly 240 Kansans have died from the virus, with more than 930 patients still hospitalized.
Individuals looking to be tested for the virus can do so from 8 a.m. - noon Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - noon Fridays, on the the west side of the Flint Hills Community Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave. The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling 620-208-3741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.