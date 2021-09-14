Jefry Linares scored with less than 15 minutes left and the Spartan defense picked up its second shutout of the year as the Emporia boys soccer team slipped by Hayden 1-0 in its home opener Tuesday evening.
“I thought the guys did really, really well, especially the second half, closing,” said head coach Victor Ibarra. “I thought they were patient. I thought we were really good at executing. I know that it doesn’t show on the scoreboard but we were trying to set up plays and the guys were able to work together and ultimately get a score on the board. Whether you win 10-0 or 1-0, you get a win.”
The game was scoreless during the entirety of the first half, which included a missed opportunity wherein Hayden knocked a penalty kick off the right goal post.
Ibarra said that the Wildcats focused on dropping its defense to keep the Spartans away from the goal.
“Hayden did a very good job of parking the bus in back and not allowing us a lot of space,” he said. “The guys were patient and ultimately we came out with the win.”
Emporia finally broke through more than halfway through the second 40 minutes. Ibarra said Hayden was playing with two sweepers and so the Spartans tried to pull one or both of them away from the middle of the field to open up an attacking opportunity.
That was how Linares got the ball at his feet, raced down the middle of the field and put the ball in the back of the net with 14:32 left in the game.
“Jefry had a really, really good finish,” Ibarra said. “It had to be a very timely 1-2, 1-2, 1-2 because they had so many people in the back that if you took too many touches or you waited too long, they were going to have numbers in the back.”
Emporia’s defense held strong throughout, even though it was manned by two senior forwards turned defenders and two freshmen. Additionally, starting goalkeeper Alex Lemus was not available, so junior Diego Reyes stepped in to guard the net.
“Now this is two shutouts. I’m very proud,” Ibarra said.
He said that injuries and quarantines have hit his team hard and made life difficult.
“The season has had a lot of adversity, but the guys were able to pull out some wins and even better than that, they’re getting a lot better,” he said.
The Spartans are now 4-1 on the season. They return to action Thursday at Highland Park.
