For 19:30 of the second half, EHS was right in it, trading blows with Washburn Rural in a defensive battle on the Spartans’ home turf. EHS had figured out how to pressure and contain Junior Blues quarterback Cooper Carlgren, its offense was moving the ball and the game was knotted at 14-14 in the closing minute of the fourth quarter.
Everything flipped when Spartans sophomore punter Kyle Obermeyer sent a wayward punt straight into the arms of Washburn Rural’s Landon McEwan. Two plays later, the Junior Blues scored the only touchdown of the second half to come out on top, 21-14.
“We played well enough to win for four quarters minus those last 30 seconds,” EHS head coach Corby Milleson said. “I feel for the boys.”
EHS fell to 3-2 in gut-wrenching defeat to the Junior Blues Friday night following the late blunder. Youth and a lack of offensive execution muted a fine overall performance for the Spartans, who fell to 2-3 in the loss. Carlgren, a senior, torched EHS for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 55% passing. And while EHS’ Camden Kirmer and Bobby Trujillo helped power the Spartans to 213 yards on the ground, the rushing effort was not enough to overcome the mistakes and missed opportunities that sunk EHS.
A week after a big victory over Highland Park, the Spartans took a step back in Friday’s loss. With rotating quarterbacks under center, EHS squandered several prime opportunities to put points on the board, failing to score after the 4:18 mark in the second quarter, and struggled to capitalize on late mistakes offered up by Washburn Rural. In the end, it was the Spartans own miscues that cost them.
“It was probably due to our youth a little bit,” Milleson said. “Washburn Rural had five or six returners back on the defensive side of the ball. So we expected them to be solid and they were.”
Kirmer, the playmaking senior, began the night with a bang when he returned the opening kickoff yards all the way down to the Washburn Rural one-yard line. The blazing return set up Bobby Trujillo, who registered 39 yards Friday, for a one-yard touchdown run one play later. Just 20 seconds into the contest, EHS led 7-0.
Kirmer, the Spartans’ leading rusher on the season, finished the game with 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The quick score swung the momentum in the Spartans’ favor, but Junior Blues quarterback Cooper Carlgren swiped it right back on the ensuing drive. Washburn Rural used a seven-play, 68-yard drive to even things up with the senior passer connecting with tight end Lukas Hanks for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 8:51 remaining in the first quarter. Carlgren completed all six of his passes for a shade under 70 yards on the drive.
Later in the quarter, Carlgren struck again. After an EHS three-and-out, the quarterback linked up with junior wide receiver Robby Bolin for a 59-yard touchdown that put the Junior Blues up 14-7 after a successful two-point conversion.
The Spartans adjusted and closed down on Carlgren as the game grew on, limiting the quarterback to less than 20 yards in the air in the second half as EHS’ Charles Snyder, Ethan Garate and Skylar Higgins all recorded sacks. But the first half damage was done and Carlgren entered the locker room with 149 yards and two touchdowns.
“A kid like that, you can’t let him sit back in the pocket and be comfortable,” Milleson said. “You’ve got to put pressure on him and I think that’s what our defense did a really good job of in the second half and after his first few tosses.”
While Carlgren and the Junior Blues’ offense hummed, the Spartans were not without opportunities of their own.
Up 7-6 mid way through the first quarter, the Spartans drove 12 plays into Washburn Rural territory before the offense stalled on back-to-back screen passes that yielded very little. Freshman Alex Allemang missed the 42-yard field goal. Minutes later, EHS marched across midfield and came up short once again.
It was during this stretch that Milleson pulled quarterback Cam Geitz, who threw for 46 yards and ran for another 26 Friday, and replaced him with Cale Milleson for a second straight week. The backup quarterback changed the dynamic for the Spartans and opened the field up for Kirmer’s 50-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14-14 with just over four minutes before half time.
Milleson exited the game injured late in the third quarter, paving the way for Geitz’s return, but five weeks into the season, EHS’ quarterback situation remains murky.
“I didn’t like the way Cam was playing,” EHS’ head coach said. “We put (Cale) in there and I thought that he provided us a spark. We had a couple of bad reads and Cam made a poor decision on a pitch. It was time to go to the other guy.”
For all of the first half fireworks, the second half was largely quiet. The teams traded possessions through a scoreless third quarter, but the Spartans once again had chances.
With 6:33 left in the quarter, Kirmer’s 27-yard gave EHS a charge, but the 10-play, 46-yard drive ended fruitlessly on a turnover on downs at the Washburn Rural 29-yard line. On Washburn Rural’s first play from scrimmage on the following drive, Spartans defensive back Danile Knapp watched a Carlgren pass fall out of his hands on what would have been a surefire pick-six that never was.
The miscues continued for EHS in the fourth quarter where the teams continued to attempt to move the ball to no avail. On the Spartans’ second fourth quarter possession, EHS nearly broke the deadlock with a trick play, but Kirmer’s pass to sophomore Parker Leeds, who didn’t have a defender between him and the end zone, fell short.
Later on that same possession, after the Spartans had burned more than three minutes off the clock, Higgins, a senior, fumbled on the Washburn Rural 31-yard line. The turnover did not lead to points for the Junior Blues, but came as the latest and greatest of EHS’ missed opportunities.
“I think it’s always disappointing when you don’t punch it into the endzone,” Milleson said. “Those things are going to happen.”
For more than 39 minutes, the Spartans survived the miscues, but Obermeyer’s botched punt proved the decider Friday night. His kick and the ensuing return handed Washburn Rural the ball at the EHS 11-yard line and two plays later, Junior Blues sophomore Ma’kenttis Adams ran in the five-yard touchdown that buried the Spartans.
“It rips your gut out,” Milleson said. “You see a kid out there trying to make a play and it looked like it came off his foot funky, your heart sinks.”
Milleson’s Spartans once again showed their youth Friday night. With only three returning starters from a year ago, EHS’ poise and execution in big moments has been lacking all season, and the growing pains popped again in the loss to Washburn Rural.
But despite the frustration Friday’s defeat brought, Milleson is pleased with the team he has on his hands. Friday’s result is one the Spartans would like to forget about, but the strides EHS is making will stick with the head coach.
“This team is going to be extremely good in the future,” he said. “That future might be Week 9, depending on what our draw is. It might be three weeks from now. It might be next year. But they’re going to be excellent.”
Up next for the Spartans is a visit from Seaman in Week 6.
