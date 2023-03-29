The 13th annual Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Catfish Tournament will be held June 2 - 4, with the weigh-ins in downtown Hartford.
The event is a yearly fundraiser for a scholarship fund. Scholarship recipients are selected from a pool of candidates required to write about the meaning of family.
The origin of the tournament, and scholarships, stem from a boating accident where a father and son, Jason and Jeremy “Hubba” Jenkins, respectively, and Jason Jenkins’ brother-in-law, Clint Yeager, tragically died.
“They had that accident, and all three, unfortunately, passed away,” said event founder and organizer Nick Bess. “That spring, after that, a few buddies kind of wanted to do something to remember them. And they were all outdoors people, hunting and fishing, all that stuff. So, just kind of an idea that I come up with.”
The tournament has grown. It started as a one-night deal with five or six teams at the Hartford boat ramp, morphing into a weekend event that now draws 30 five-person teams.
And the prizes have become plentiful. During the pandemic, Bess decided to incorporate sponsors into the tournament, allowing them to offer larger payouts and bigger prizes. That decision attracted greater interest and increased participation.
This year’s minimum payout is $1,000 for first place, $700 for second, $500 for third, $300 for fourth, $100 for fifth and $500 for the largest catfish — the tournament record is 67 pounds. There is also a $150 prize for the largest bullhead, which is new this year.
Placing is based on the weight of the five largest fish in a team’s catch.
“And before this last year, usually we had one or two teams that was over 200 pounds in their five fish,” Bess said. “And last year, the top five teams had over 200 pounds in their biggest five fish.”
A gar category was also added a couple of years ago that Bess said is special to him.
“There’s a young man, Bryson Byerley, that was wheelchair bound since he was born. He was a double amputee. Should have been triple amputee. Well, he passed away a couple years ago … and so we started doing the ‘Bryson’s Biggest Gar’ because we always gave him a hard time and told him that’s all he ever caught. We pay $250 for the biggest gar.”
The tournament’s raffle is another way to walk away with more than your fish — raffle proceeds also benefit the scholarship fund.
“We have almost $2,000 in fishing rods and fillet knives and reels and stuff that we get … probably the smallest raffle item we give away is $100 value,” Bess said. “There’s a lot of ways to win something.”
For additional information, entry fees and rules, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/865631281407143.
