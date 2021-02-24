Three more deaths and 26 new cases of were reported Wednesday in Lyon County Public Health's latest data update to the COVID-19 dashboard.
The report brings the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 79 since April 2020 when the first death was recorded in Lyon County. Three more deaths are pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Forty-three recoveries were also reported.
Overall, 4,060 positives have been reported since March 2020, including 3,907 recoveries. There are 74 active cases in the county.
There are four active hospitalizations.
KDHE reported an increase of 1,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, pushing the statewide total to 292,836 since the outbreak started.
The death total grew by 81 to 4,724.
Vaccines
According to the state health department, 350,989 people have been vaccinated in in the state so far — or roughly 12% of the population.
Of those people, 155,412 have received their second doses.
KDHE reports that 55.04% of vaccines administered have been Moderna, while 44.96% are Pfizer.
