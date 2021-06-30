Flint Hills Community Health Center’s newest behavioral health therapist will be a familiar face to many Emporians.
Viridiana Reyes Coria is an alumna of both Emporia High School and Emporia State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in crime and delinquency. While she could have gone somewhere else after receiving her master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas in May, she decided to stay in the town where she has lived for more than two decades.
“Serving this population in this town is something that I am greatly passionate about and I knew that that would not be possible if I moved somewhere else,” she said.
Reyes Coria was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and immigrated to the U.S. with her family at age 7. This background is a significant asset both for her professionally and for the community.
While Spanish-speaking Emporians have been able to access behavioral health services from FHCHC in the past, Reyes Coria said that it’s a unique experience for a client to be able to speak directly to a provider who understands their native language rather than indirectly through an interpreter.
“I am bilingual so I definitely want to target the Latinx population here in town, something that in the behavioral health part of Flint Hills Community Health Center we don’t see a lot of,” she said. “Most of the patients here that are Latinx come to see medical.”
In addition to being bilingual, Reyes Coria is also bicultural, having deeply experienced both American and Latinx cultures. She said there is a marked difference between being bilingual and being bicultural, and that one can be bilingual without being bicultural.
“Understanding the language is one thing, but understanding the culture, the beliefs, the practices, it’s so much different, and when we understand both, then many more doors open to understanding our clients and serving them in the way that they deserve to be served,” she said.
Reyes Coria said that people in the Latinx community face other barriers to receiving behavioral health services besides language and that these are obstacles that she understands and wants to help people overcome.
“There’s a cultural barrier to seeking services, more specifically mental health services,” she said. “In the Latinx population, everything stays behind closed doors. It stays in the home and speaking about feelings or problems is something that is not common. And so that’s something I’m hoping that I can dismantle and just get the word out and have people, individuals who need the services come here knowing that I understand that.”
That being said, Reyes Coria does not limit herself to only serving people in the Latinx community.
“I’m just want to say that everybody’s welcome here,” she said. “I am big on acknowledging pronouns. I’m a very open person when it comes to culture, race, color, religious background, gender, anything. I am open to seeing anybody and everybody.”
In the past, Reyes Coria has worked with students in the public school system, with adults who have developmental disabilities and with children experiencing domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking. Her new role at FHCHC will allow her to work with clients in an integrated healthcare setting, as the center provides medical and dental services in addition to behavioral services.
“Something that I am truly passionate about is providing services in an integrated manner,” she said. “I believe that that’s the best way to serve clients, patients: holistically. Serving patients and just focusing on their mental health or just their medical health is good, but serving them while providing all of the services in one place, that is the most beneficial and that’s how patients will get the most out of their care. That’s something that I’m very excited about.”
Reyes Coria said that the pandemic has caused many people to experience increased mental health difficulties including anxiety and depression. She encouraged anyone -- regardless of who they are -- to reach out if they’re struggling.
To schedule an appointment with Reyes Coria in both the Emporia and Eureka offices, call 620-342-4864 and ask for behavioral health. FHCHC accepts most forms of insurance and offers an income-based sliding fee scale so that individuals without insurance can still receive services.
“I just want everyone to know that my doors are open to anyone that just feels that they need somebody to talk to,” she said.
